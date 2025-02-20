Amanda Warren Stars in Thrilling Return of 'The Night Agent'
Amanda Warren joins the popular Netflix series 'The Night Agent' for its second season, portraying a veteran of a secret U.S. investigative program. The series follows Peter, a Night Agent facing new challenges. Warren shares insights into her role and the show's continued success.
Amanda Warren steps into a pivotal role in Netflix's action-packed thriller, 'The Night Agent.' As the show returns for a second season, Warren portrays a no-nonsense veteran in a high-stakes U.S. secret program.
Gabriel Basso's character, Peter, navigates new conspiracies and a shift in dynamics with Warren's character, Catherine. 'The Night Agent' remains a top hit, with a third season in development.
In a conversation with Reuters, Warren discussed her enthusiasm for joining the successful series and filming in her hometown of New York. She credits the dedicated cast and creative team for the show's appeal.
