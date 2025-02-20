Left Menu

Amanda Warren Stars in Thrilling Return of 'The Night Agent'

Amanda Warren joins the popular Netflix series 'The Night Agent' for its second season, portraying a veteran of a secret U.S. investigative program. The series follows Peter, a Night Agent facing new challenges. Warren shares insights into her role and the show's continued success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:31 IST
Amanda Warren Stars in Thrilling Return of 'The Night Agent'

Amanda Warren steps into a pivotal role in Netflix's action-packed thriller, 'The Night Agent.' As the show returns for a second season, Warren portrays a no-nonsense veteran in a high-stakes U.S. secret program.

Gabriel Basso's character, Peter, navigates new conspiracies and a shift in dynamics with Warren's character, Catherine. 'The Night Agent' remains a top hit, with a third season in development.

In a conversation with Reuters, Warren discussed her enthusiasm for joining the successful series and filming in her hometown of New York. She credits the dedicated cast and creative team for the show's appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025