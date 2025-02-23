Left Menu

Hunter Schafer Highlights Passport Gender Marker Controversy

Hunter Schafer, a trans actor known for her role in 'Euphoria', discusses the implications of receiving a passport with a male gender marker due to an executive order by President Trump. Schafer emphasizes the reality of challenges faced by trans individuals under this policy change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santamonica | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:13 IST
Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer, popular for her performances in 'Euphoria', recently shared her experience of receiving a passport marked with a male gender, highlighting the ongoing challenges for transgender individuals in the U.S. Following an executive order by former President Donald Trump, the State Department adheres strictly to binary gender definitions, causing complications for many in the trans community.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards, Schafer, who identifies as female, underscored the significance of her experience. Her passport issues come amid a broader discourse on gender identity documentation, given the tightening regulations reflected in the State Department's policy.

Schafer hoped to bring attention to the real-life impact of such government directives, noting, "Trans people are beautiful. We are never going to stop existing." Schafer's experience resonates with many, forming a vibrant dialogue around transgender rights and recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

