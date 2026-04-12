Mamata Banerjee Claims BJP's Rs 1,000-Crore Plot to Unseat TMC in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, has accused the BJP of engaging in a Rs 1,000-crore scheme to remove her Trinamool Congress from the helm. She made these claims while citing a controversial viral video, allegedly involving Aam Janata Unnayan Party's Humayun Kabir in cahoots with the BJP.

Speaking at rallies in Bankura's Onda and other districts, Banerjee warned of BJP's alleged attempts to manipulate and polarize voters, expressing concerns about possible voter suppression tactics. She highlighted past incidents such as the NRC exercise in Assam to emphasize potential threats to citizen rights if BJP gains power.

Banerjee further criticized central forces' conduct during the electoral process and addressed alleged voter bribery by the BJP. She urged vigilance over polling methods and advised caution regarding food safety at political events, reflecting on a recent poisoning incident that saw several hospitalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)