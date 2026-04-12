Asha Bhosle: The Harmonious Symphony of Music and Culinary Art

Asha Bhosle, the legendary playback singer who passed away in Mumbai at 92, was celebrated not only for her musical prowess but also her culinary skills. Her biography, "Asha Bhosle: A Life in Music," details her passion for cooking, a pursuit she often joked she would have chosen had singing not found her.

In a chapter titled "Her Culinary Skills," author Ramya Sarma describes Bhosle's lifelong love for the kitchen as a source of stress relief. Esteemed for her traditional Indian dishes like paya curry and biryani, she also ventured into other cuisines, including Goan and Bengali. Industry colleagues fondly remember her culinary generosity, as she often cooked for friends and family.

Bhosle's culinary expertise culminated in a restaurant chain, Asha's, specializing in North-western Indian cuisine. The book highlights how after personal losses, such as the death of her daughter, cooking became a refuge. Her cooking, much like her music, was a harmonious blend of passion, tradition, and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)