Pope Francis Faces Medical Challenges Amid Speculation

Pope Francis is in critical condition due to a complicated lung infection, raising concerns about his health. The 88-year-old pontiff is receiving supplemental oxygen and blood transfusions following a severe respiratory crisis, the Vatican revealed on Sunday.

The Holy See confirmed that Francis remains conscious but required continuous oxygen support due to low platelet counts. His pre-existing lung condition and frailty prompt ongoing speculation about the potential of his resignation, a notion the Vatican has firmly denied.

Vatican officials urge the public to focus on Francis' recovery rather than engage in speculation. Meanwhile, Archbishop Rino Fisichella led mass in his place, calling for prayers during this challenging time for the pope.

