Celebrating the Legacy of Talat Mahmood: The 'King of Ghazals'

Sahar Zaman, grand-niece of Talat Mahmood, wishes for a biopic on the legendary ghazal singer during his 101st birth anniversary. She envisions Sanjay Leela Bhansali directing with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Mahmood's contributions, struggles, and legacy in both Indian film and music industries remain profound.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:18 IST
Sahar Zaman, the grand-niece of the legendary Talat Mahmood, is keen on seeing a biopic of the 'King of Ghazals' during his 101st birth anniversary. Zaman, an accomplished journalist and author of Mahmood's biography, hopes that a filmmaker like Sanjay Leela Bhansali would direct the project with actor Ranbir Kapoor portraying the iconic singer.

Mahmood, born in Lucknow in 1924, left a profound impact on Indian music and cinema. Despite initial struggles in the industry, his journey from Lucknow to Kolkata and eventually Mumbai showcased his resilience. Zaman highlighted Mahmood's love for India, emphasizing his secular beliefs despite the political turmoil he lived through.

Highlighting Mahmood's career, Zaman recounts his historic switch from Kolkata's music scene to Mumbai's cinema, where his natural singing style eventually won over audiences and directors. With a voice that crossed cultural and linguistic boundaries, Mahmood reigned supreme in Indian music for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

