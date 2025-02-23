Uttar Pradesh's Maha Kumbh: A Cleanliness Revolution

As envisioned by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a monumental cleanliness campaign, dubbed a 'Swachh Maha Kumbh', is set to launch in Prayagraj. According to the state government, the initiative will commence on Monday, featuring over 15,000 sanitation workers who will engage in synchronized cleaning efforts across four distinct zones.

This significant endeavor seeks to secure a Guinness World Record for cleanliness. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Adityanath, the Maha Kumbh is consistently setting new precedents in maintaining high cleanliness standards, thereby earning its title as 'Swachh Maha Kumbh'.

Previously, a similar record attempt was made focusing on the cleaning of the river Ganga during the Maha Kumbh, involving over 300 sanitation workers in coordinated activities across various ghats of Prayagraj. Furthermore, two additional world record attempts relating to cleanliness are being planned. The campaign is scheduled to start at noon in designated zones in Prayagraj, ensuring widespread participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)