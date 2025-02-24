Left Menu

Witchcraft Trial in Zambia: A Clash of Beliefs and Colonial Legacies

Two men are on trial in Zambia for alleged witchcraft aimed at cursing the president. The case stirs fascination and controversy in a nation where traditional beliefs in supernatural phenomena coexist with colonial-era laws criminalizing witchcraft. The trial highlights political intrigue and debates over cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lusaka | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:33 IST
Witchcraft Trial in Zambia: A Clash of Beliefs and Colonial Legacies
  • Country:
  • Zambia

Zambia finds itself once again embroiled in controversy, as a high-profile witchcraft trial unfolds in the nation's capital. Two men face charges of practicing witchcraft, allegedly hired to cast a deadly curse on President Hakainde Hichilema. The case has fascinated locals, casting a spotlight on the enduring tension between traditional beliefs and colonial-era laws.

The trial is loaded with political intrigue, as the accused were reportedly hired by a brother of disgraced former lawmaker Emmanuel Banda. Many Zambians, including politicians, embrace witchcraft, often seeking supernatural aid for personal or political strength. The two men were arrested in Lusaka, possessing items deemed suspicious: a bottled chameleon, mysterious powders, and more.

Despite the judiciary's initial plan to televise the trial, a public outcry, notably from the Council of Churches, led to the decision being revoked. As the courtroom fills, the trial stirs nostalgic echoes of Zambia's unique cultural landscape. Meanwhile, the Witchcraft Act, a colonial relic from 1914, continues to spark debate over its relevance in modern Zambia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025