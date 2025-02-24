Witchcraft Trial in Zambia: A Clash of Beliefs and Colonial Legacies

Zambia finds itself once again embroiled in controversy, as a high-profile witchcraft trial unfolds in the nation's capital. Two men face charges of practicing witchcraft, allegedly hired to cast a deadly curse on President Hakainde Hichilema. The case has fascinated locals, casting a spotlight on the enduring tension between traditional beliefs and colonial-era laws.

The trial is loaded with political intrigue, as the accused were reportedly hired by a brother of disgraced former lawmaker Emmanuel Banda. Many Zambians, including politicians, embrace witchcraft, often seeking supernatural aid for personal or political strength. The two men were arrested in Lusaka, possessing items deemed suspicious: a bottled chameleon, mysterious powders, and more.

Despite the judiciary's initial plan to televise the trial, a public outcry, notably from the Council of Churches, led to the decision being revoked. As the courtroom fills, the trial stirs nostalgic echoes of Zambia's unique cultural landscape. Meanwhile, the Witchcraft Act, a colonial relic from 1914, continues to spark debate over its relevance in modern Zambia.

