Maha Kumbh: A Mirror of Society's True Colors

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticized opposition parties for their skepticism regarding the Maha Kumbh arrangements in Prayagraj, emphasizing that attendees perceived the event according to their nature. Adityanath highlighted improvements over previous events and criticized past administrations and media for negative portrayals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on opposition parties on Monday over their criticism of the state government's handling of the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Adityanath, addressing the state assembly, asserted that the event revealed visitors' true nature, with each finding what they sought, whether it be faults or fulfillment.

The Chief Minister criticized the former administration of the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, pointing out the chaotic conditions of the 2013 Kumbh and highlighting what he described as mismanagement. He accused leftists and socialists of spreading misinformation about the event's current edition on social media, countering that over 62 crore devotees attended the event.

Yogi Adityanath emphasized the success of the Maha Kumbh in conveying a message of unity under Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. He dismissed allegations of discrimination during the event, asserting equal treatment for all attendees, irrespective of caste, region, or religion, while stressing the significance of such mass gatherings in promoting societal unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

