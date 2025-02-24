Left Menu

Roberta Flack: The Legacy of a Musical Trailblazer

Roberta Flack, Grammy-winning artist known for hits in the 1970s, passed away at 88. Renowned for blending jazz, soul, pop, and R&B, Flack was honored with multiple Grammys. A music educator and inspiration to many, her influence remains profound. Flack battled ALS in her later years.

Roberta Flack, the iconic Grammy-winning singer whose soulful ballads "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" and "Killing Me Softly With His Song" resonated through the 1970s, passed away at 88. Her publicist confirmed that Flack died peacefully, surrounded by family, breaking musical boundaries with her distinctive style.

A classically trained pianist, Flack masterfully fused jazz, soul, pop, and R&B into a unique sound that positioned her as a leading musical figure in America. Despite a diagnosis of ALS in 2022, which ended her singing career, her influence endured, earning her four Grammys and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

Born in Black Mountain, North Carolina, in 1937, Flack distinguished herself early, culminating in a scholarship to Howard University. Over her career, she produced multiple No. 1 hits, collaborated with artists like Peabo Bryson and Donny Hathaway, and was celebrated for her interpretative musical prowess, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

