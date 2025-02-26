Left Menu

Seizing the Opportunity: Amitabh Kant's Vision for India's Clean-Tech Revolution

Amitabh Kant, India's former Niti Aayog CEO, called for India to capitalize on geopolitical instability by advancing in clean-tech sectors like battery manufacturing. He highlighted governance failures in pollution and resource management and emphasized efficient governance and accountability as essentials for national progress and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alwar | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:08 IST
Amitabh Kant
  • Country:
  • India

During the Centre for Science and Environment's annual Anil Agarwal Dialogue, Amitabh Kant, India's ex-Niti Aayog CEO, addressed India's strategic advantage due to global geopolitical instability. As the world faces fractured trade links, Kant sees an opportunity for India to lead in clean-tech manufacturing sectors.

Pointing to China's dominance in critical minerals post-2016 Paris Agreement, he urged India to seize the widening vacuum in global supply chains. Kant highlighted potential areas for growth, including battery and electric vehicle production. However, he warned that failing to act could leave India dependent on imports, particularly from China.

Kant criticized local governance, noting that several Indian cities rank among the most polluted globally due to municipal failures. He advocated for appropriate pricing of resources like water and electricity, stressing that efficient governance, not finance, holds the key to India's sustainable progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

