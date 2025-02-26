Nova the Baby Rhino Makes Enthralling Debut at Belgian Zoo

Nova, the vibrant baby white rhino, captivated audiences at Belgium's Pairi Daiza zoo during her first public appearance on Wednesday. Accompanied by her mother, Ellie, the young rhino showcased a series of playful jumps and frolics, entertaining the visitors.

After being born on January 2, Nova spent her initial weeks gaining strength in a protected environment. Earlier this week, she was finally introduced to the other rhinos at the renowned Belgian zoo. As her mother guided her into the public eye, visitors caught their first glimpse of the rare southern white rhinoceros as she navigated her hesitant first outing.

Ellie, accustomed to the spotlight as a mother of four, guided her new calf confidently before the eager zoo audience. The southern white rhinoceros, originating from Southern Africa, remains an endangered species, making Nova's debut even more significant.

