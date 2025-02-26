Left Menu

Nova the Baby Rhino Makes Enthralling Debut at Belgian Zoo

Nova, a baby white rhino, made her public debut at Belgium's Pairi Daiza zoo, delighting visitors with playful antics alongside her mother, Ellie. Born on January 2 and initially nurtured privately, she recently joined the rhino community, marking her first public appearance as an endangered southern white rhino.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brugelette | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nova, the vibrant baby white rhino, captivated audiences at Belgium's Pairi Daiza zoo during her first public appearance on Wednesday. Accompanied by her mother, Ellie, the young rhino showcased a series of playful jumps and frolics, entertaining the visitors.

After being born on January 2, Nova spent her initial weeks gaining strength in a protected environment. Earlier this week, she was finally introduced to the other rhinos at the renowned Belgian zoo. As her mother guided her into the public eye, visitors caught their first glimpse of the rare southern white rhinoceros as she navigated her hesitant first outing.

Ellie, accustomed to the spotlight as a mother of four, guided her new calf confidently before the eager zoo audience. The southern white rhinoceros, originating from Southern Africa, remains an endangered species, making Nova's debut even more significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

