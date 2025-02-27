Lightning Strikes Shiv Temple: Miraculous Escape for Devotees
A Shiv temple in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, was struck by lightning, damaging its dome. One person was slightly injured by a falling stone. Devotees gathered for a 'langar' service during Mahashivratri witnessed the incident, and the temple's 'Kalash' was dislodged.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A Shiv temple in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir fell victim to nature's fury as lightning struck its dome on Thursday. Authorities reported that one devotee sustained minor injuries from a fallen stone.
The incident occurred amidst Mahashivratri celebrations, where devotees had congregated for the traditional 'langar' service. The powerful lightning bolt disrupted the gathering at the temple located in Goramorh, Vijaypur area.
The impact of the strike was severe enough to uproot the 'Kalash' perched atop the temple, contributing to the unexpected chaos of the otherwise peaceful occasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- temple
- lightning
- strike
- instruction
- Samba
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Mahashivratri
- Kalash
- devotees
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Calls Intensify for Dry State Status in Jammu and Kashmir
Chillai Kalan's Icy Embrace: Winter Charm in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu & Kashmir Congress Doubts Center's Intentions on Statehood
Empowering India: Rooftop Solar Revolution in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu Governor Calls for United Front Against Border Threats