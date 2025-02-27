Left Menu

Lightning Strikes Shiv Temple: Miraculous Escape for Devotees

A Shiv temple in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, was struck by lightning, damaging its dome. One person was slightly injured by a falling stone. Devotees gathered for a 'langar' service during Mahashivratri witnessed the incident, and the temple's 'Kalash' was dislodged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:27 IST
Lightning Strikes Shiv Temple: Miraculous Escape for Devotees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Shiv temple in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir fell victim to nature's fury as lightning struck its dome on Thursday. Authorities reported that one devotee sustained minor injuries from a fallen stone.

The incident occurred amidst Mahashivratri celebrations, where devotees had congregated for the traditional 'langar' service. The powerful lightning bolt disrupted the gathering at the temple located in Goramorh, Vijaypur area.

The impact of the strike was severe enough to uproot the 'Kalash' perched atop the temple, contributing to the unexpected chaos of the otherwise peaceful occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025