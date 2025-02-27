Lightning Strikes Shiv Temple: Miraculous Escape for Devotees

A Shiv temple in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir fell victim to nature's fury as lightning struck its dome on Thursday. Authorities reported that one devotee sustained minor injuries from a fallen stone.

The incident occurred amidst Mahashivratri celebrations, where devotees had congregated for the traditional 'langar' service. The powerful lightning bolt disrupted the gathering at the temple located in Goramorh, Vijaypur area.

The impact of the strike was severe enough to uproot the 'Kalash' perched atop the temple, contributing to the unexpected chaos of the otherwise peaceful occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)