Lights, Camera, Action: Noida's New Film City to Transform Uttar Pradesh's Economy
Noida International Film City, backed by Boney Kapoor and Bhutani Infra, is set to rise on 1,000 acres along Yamuna Expressway, intending to attract global filmmakers. Projected to complete in eight years, it aims to boost Uttar Pradesh's economy by creating significant employment and offering comprehensive film production facilities.
Noida International Film City, a joint venture supported by filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Bhutani Infra, has officially commenced, marking a pivotal moment for Uttar Pradesh's economic landscape. Occupying 1,000 acres along the strategic Yamuna Expressway, this ambitious project aims to attract filmmakers from across the globe.
Expected to complete in eight years, the Film City promises to be more than just a production hub. It will offer facilities to enhance filmmaking experiences, including a film museum, training institute, and retail outlets. Its world-class golf course with a viewing gallery showcases the blend of culture and recreation intended for visitors.
Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi highlighted its potential to serve as a major economic driver for the state, predicting the creation of 5-7 lakh jobs. With the anticipation of boosting industrial growth, the project's success could inspire similar initiatives, as the state endeavors to reach a USD 1 trillion economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
