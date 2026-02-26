Uttar Pradesh Pioneers Green Energy Ventures in Japan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently toured an advanced hydrogen energy plant located in Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture, according to an official statement. During his visit, he observed the intricate workings of the power-to-gas system and engaged with experts to understand its operations in detail.

Adityanath expressed the potential of green hydrogen to become an essential part of future energy solutions. He emphasized that the Uttar Pradesh government is actively promoting green hydrogen, solar energy, and other sustainable energy sources to support this vision.

The Chief Minister's visit is considered a significant move towards enhancing technical cooperation with Japan, marking a step forward in the state's energy strategy.