Uttar Pradesh Pioneers Green Energy Ventures in Japan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited a hydrogen energy plant in Japan, gaining insights into the power-to-gas system. He emphasized green hydrogen's role as a pivotal future energy source and highlighted Uttar Pradesh's initiatives for promoting clean energy. The visit aims to bolster technical collaboration with Japan.

Lucknow | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently toured an advanced hydrogen energy plant located in Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture, according to an official statement. During his visit, he observed the intricate workings of the power-to-gas system and engaged with experts to understand its operations in detail.

Adityanath expressed the potential of green hydrogen to become an essential part of future energy solutions. He emphasized that the Uttar Pradesh government is actively promoting green hydrogen, solar energy, and other sustainable energy sources to support this vision.

The Chief Minister's visit is considered a significant move towards enhancing technical cooperation with Japan, marking a step forward in the state's energy strategy.

