Left Menu

Pope Francis on the Mend: Health Update and Future Plans

Pope Francis shows improvement from double pneumonia in Rome's Gemelli hospital. Although cautious prognosis remains, he continues to work and pray. Upcoming events require schedule adjustments, and prayers continue for his recovery. Signs show Pope Francis remains actively involved in governance despite health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:55 IST
Pope Francis on the Mend: Health Update and Future Plans
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis is showing signs of recovery from a bout of double pneumonia, the Vatican reported on Thursday. He is receiving treatments and has resumed activities from his hospital room, including visiting the chapel for prayers. Doctors maintain a cautious outlook, requiring more days to monitor his clinical stability.

Despite his health challenges, Pope Francis is still very much in charge of church affairs. Recent activities include appointing new bishops and approving a fundraising initiative, highlighting his ongoing leadership. His improving conditions have dispelled immediate concerns about his health, ensuring continuity in governance.

Pope Francis's recovery impacts planned events, requiring adjustments to his schedule. While a Holy Year audience was canceled, the pope's engagement in future events, such as canonizing Carlo Acutis and the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea, remains uncertain. Meanwhile, global prayers and support for his health continue to pour in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025