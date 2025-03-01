Left Menu

Unity and Celebration: Ramzan Festivities and Challenges in Indonesia

Muslims in Indonesia are preparing for Ramzan with vibrant parades, religious rituals, and communal gatherings. Amid the festivities, there are concerns about rising costs impacting celebrations. With traditions embracing cultural unity, Indonesians are navigating economic challenges while maintaining the spirit of the holy month.

Updated: 01-03-2025 05:40 IST
  • Indonesia

As Indonesia gears up for the holy month of Ramzan, millions are immersing themselves in both spiritual and cultural festivities. From colorful parades to cleansing family graves, unique traditions mark the onset of the month across the archipelago's diverse regions.

This year, rising costs have cast a shadow over the celebrations, with food prices escalating due to global commodity trends and local economic conditions. Despite these challenges, shopping centers are bustling with activity as people prepare for Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramzan.

In Tangerang, torchlight parades highlight not just Islamic traditions but also cultural harmony, with Chinese Indonesians participating in lion dances. As communities unite in faith and festivity, economic anxieties remain a pressing concern for many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

