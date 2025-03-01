Thunderbolts: Marvel's Antihero Assembly Hits India Early

Marvel Studios is set to release its latest film, 'Thunderbolts,' in India one day ahead of the global premiere. The film, featuring an ensemble cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour, will hit Indian screens on May 1.

Directed by Jake Schreier, known for his work in 'Paper Towns,' 'Thunderbolts' will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on May 2 and delves into the lives of an unconventional group of antiheroes, including Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes.

The official plot hints at a dangerous mission set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus), challenging this band of reformed villains. Produced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, with executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez, the film promises an exciting blend of action and redemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)