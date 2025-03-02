Charli XCX Triumphs at the BRIT Awards: A Night of Music and Milestones

Charli XCX was a prominent face at the BRIT Awards in London, grabbing early wins including Song of the Year with her single "Guess", featuring Billie Eilish, and being named Best Dance Act. The ceremony celebrated the British pop music industry's finest, with Charli XCX leading with five nominations.

Her album 'Brat', famous for sparking a cultural dance trend and color inspiration for Kamala Harris' campaign, is in the running for the prestigious Album of the Year honor. This follows Charli XCX's first BRIT win for Songwriter of the Year, while collaborator A.G. Cook bagged the Producer of the Year title.

The BRITs feature gender-neutral categories, aiming for inclusivity, with 10 nominated artists for both artist and international categories. The nominations boast high-profile artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar, promising an eclectic mix of musical excellence.

