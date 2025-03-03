Miley Cyrus Dazzles at 2025 Oscars with Glamorous and Bold Fashion Statement
Miley Cyrus stole the spotlight at the 2025 Oscars with a glamorous black halter gown, lace gloves, and statement diamond earrings. With her bold hairstyle and bleached eyebrows, Cyrus made a memorable entrance alongside boyfriend Maxx Morando in a coordinated all-black look.
The glamorous 2025 Oscars have kicked off with Hollywood's elite gracing the red carpet. Miley Cyrus made a striking entrance at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, capturing attention with a breathtaking ensemble.
The presenter turned heads in a black halter gown adorned with intricate embellishments. Lace gloves added a vintage Hollywood elegance, while statement diamond earrings highlighted her prominent features.
Cyrus's hairstyle, crafted by celebrity stylist Bob Recine, featured bombshell waves and a deep side part, perfectly complementing her edgy bleached eyebrows. Accompanied by boyfriend Maxx Morando in a matching black outfit, Cyrus showcased her bold style. The 2025 Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, air live at 7 pm ET on ABC and Hulu, while streaming on JioHotstar in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)