Karla Sofia Gascon Attends Oscars Amidst Social Media Controversy

Karla Sofia Gascon attended the Oscars amid backlash over offensive past tweets, which resurfaced recently. Despite the controversy, her film 'Emilia Perez' received 13 Oscar nominations. Gascon, the first openly trans woman nominated for Best Actress, later apologized for her hurtful comments, acknowledging her understanding of marginalized struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:44 IST
Karla Sofia Gascon Attends Oscars Amidst Social Media Controversy
Karla Sofia Gascon (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amidst swirling controversy over past offensive tweets, actress Karla Sofia Gascon made an appearance at the prestigious Oscars ceremony. However, she notably bypassed the red carpet, preferring to keep a low profile following the recent backlash.

During the event, famed comedian Conan O'Brien humorously commented on her situation during his monologue. As cameras focused on Gascon, O'Brien jested about her publicist's likely reaction to her resurfaced tweets before directly addressing her to remember his name in her Oscar-related posts.

Gascon's tweets, which surfaced on platform X, included disparaging remarks about Muslims, George Floyd, and the Oscar's diversity efforts. In response, Gascon issued a heartfelt apology, emphasizing her long-standing fight for equality, and expressed regret for the pain her words caused. Her film 'Emilia Perez' made headlines by securing 13 Oscar nominations, marking her historic nomination as the first openly trans woman in the Best Actress category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

