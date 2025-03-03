Ben Stiller Pays Emotional Tribute to Gene Hackman at 2025 Oscars

The 2025 Oscars have taken a somber turn as actor Ben Stiller paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star Gene Hackman, who died just days ago at the age of 95. Stiller, known for sharing the screen with Hackman in the 2001 movie 'The Royal Tenenbaums,' remembered him as a 'giant' of the film industry.

Speaking to People magazine on the red carpet, Stiller described Hackman as 'literally one of my favorite actors.' He fondly recalled legendary films such as 'French Connection,' 'Scarecrow,' and 'Hoosiers,' citing Hackman's authenticity and charisma as qualities he deeply admired from a young age. In 'The Royal Tenenbaums,' Stiller portrayed Chas Tenenbaum, the on-screen son to Hackman's character.

In a candid essay, Stiller shared his experiences working alongside Hackman, admitting to a sense of discomfort due to Hackman's iconic status. He relayed a memory on set where he expressed admiration for Hackman's role in 'The Poseidon Adventure,' to which Hackman replied with a grin, calling it a 'money job.' Hackman's sudden passing is still under investigation, with details about his death, including his wife Betsy Arakawa and one of their dogs, yet to be clarified.

Hackman's demise has sent ripples through Hollywood, casting a shadow over the Oscars ceremony, hosted this year by Conan O'Brien and airing live on ABC and Hulu at 7 pm ET. Indian audiences can watch the 97th Academy Awards stream live on JioHotstar.

