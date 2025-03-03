Left Menu

Ben Stiller Pays Emotional Tribute to Gene Hackman at 2025 Oscars

At the 2025 Oscars, Ben Stiller honored his late co-star Gene Hackman, who passed away recently at 95. Stiller praised Hackman as a 'giant' in the film industry, recalling their collaboration in 'The Royal Tenenbaums' and Hackman's impact on him as an actor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:49 IST
Ben Stiller Pays Emotional Tribute to Gene Hackman at 2025 Oscars
Ben Stiller, Gene Hackman (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The 2025 Oscars have taken a somber turn as actor Ben Stiller paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star Gene Hackman, who died just days ago at the age of 95. Stiller, known for sharing the screen with Hackman in the 2001 movie 'The Royal Tenenbaums,' remembered him as a 'giant' of the film industry.

Speaking to People magazine on the red carpet, Stiller described Hackman as 'literally one of my favorite actors.' He fondly recalled legendary films such as 'French Connection,' 'Scarecrow,' and 'Hoosiers,' citing Hackman's authenticity and charisma as qualities he deeply admired from a young age. In 'The Royal Tenenbaums,' Stiller portrayed Chas Tenenbaum, the on-screen son to Hackman's character.

In a candid essay, Stiller shared his experiences working alongside Hackman, admitting to a sense of discomfort due to Hackman's iconic status. He relayed a memory on set where he expressed admiration for Hackman's role in 'The Poseidon Adventure,' to which Hackman replied with a grin, calling it a 'money job.' Hackman's sudden passing is still under investigation, with details about his death, including his wife Betsy Arakawa and one of their dogs, yet to be clarified.

Hackman's demise has sent ripples through Hollywood, casting a shadow over the Oscars ceremony, hosted this year by Conan O'Brien and airing live on ABC and Hulu at 7 pm ET. Indian audiences can watch the 97th Academy Awards stream live on JioHotstar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025