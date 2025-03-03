Anora's Triumph: A Night of Surprises at the Oscars
The film 'Anora,' featuring a sex worker's transformative journey, won the Best Picture at the Oscars. Mikey Madison took Best Actress, and Sean Baker earned Best Director. Adrien Brody and Zoe Saldana triumphed in their respective categories, and Kieran Culkin was awarded Best Supporting Actor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 09:16 IST
On a night filled with unexpected victories, 'Anora,' a film about transformation and chance, seized the Best Picture prize at the prestigious Academy Awards.
The film's lead, Mikey Madison, captivated audiences with her performance, securing the Best Actress award, while director Sean Baker took home the Best Director accolade.
In other notable wins, Adrien Brody earned his second Oscar as Best Actor for 'The Brutalist,' and Zoe Saldana's role in 'Emilia Perez' earned her Best Supporting Actress. Kieran Culkin's portrayal of a genealogy-seeking cousin in 'A Real Pain' won Best Supporting Actor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin Shine Bright at a Twisted Oscars Night
Adrien Brody's Second Oscar Triumph in 'The Brutalist'
Adrien Brody Secures Second Oscar Amid Star-Studded Night
Adrien Brody Wins Second Best Actor Oscar at 2025 Academy Awards
Zoe Saldana's Triumphant Oscar Win for 'Emilia Perez'