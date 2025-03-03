Anora's Triumph: A Night of Surprises at the Oscars

On a night filled with unexpected victories, 'Anora,' a film about transformation and chance, seized the Best Picture prize at the prestigious Academy Awards.

The film's lead, Mikey Madison, captivated audiences with her performance, securing the Best Actress award, while director Sean Baker took home the Best Director accolade.

In other notable wins, Adrien Brody earned his second Oscar as Best Actor for 'The Brutalist,' and Zoe Saldana's role in 'Emilia Perez' earned her Best Supporting Actress. Kieran Culkin's portrayal of a genealogy-seeking cousin in 'A Real Pain' won Best Supporting Actor.

