Anora's Triumph: A Night of Surprises at the Oscars

The film 'Anora,' featuring a sex worker's transformative journey, won the Best Picture at the Oscars. Mikey Madison took Best Actress, and Sean Baker earned Best Director. Adrien Brody and Zoe Saldana triumphed in their respective categories, and Kieran Culkin was awarded Best Supporting Actor.

Updated: 03-03-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 09:16 IST
On a night filled with unexpected victories, 'Anora,' a film about transformation and chance, seized the Best Picture prize at the prestigious Academy Awards.

The film's lead, Mikey Madison, captivated audiences with her performance, securing the Best Actress award, while director Sean Baker took home the Best Director accolade.

In other notable wins, Adrien Brody earned his second Oscar as Best Actor for 'The Brutalist,' and Zoe Saldana's role in 'Emilia Perez' earned her Best Supporting Actress. Kieran Culkin's portrayal of a genealogy-seeking cousin in 'A Real Pain' won Best Supporting Actor.

Global Biodiversity at a Crossroads: The Need for Data in Conservation and Peacebuilding

From Resistance to Adoption: Digital Health in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Education in Sierra Leone: Overcoming Barriers to Digital Learning and Connectivity

Using Geospatial Analysis to Enhance Women’s Access to Renewable Energy Jobs

