Independent Film 'Anora' Sweeps Oscars with Five Wins
Independent film 'Anora', about a New York sex worker, garnered five Academy Awards including best picture. The film's lead, Mikey Madison, won best actress, with Sean Baker taking best director. Adrien Brody and Zoe Saldana also took top acting honors. The Oscars also recognized 'No Other Land' and 'Flow'.
'Anora,' a film about a New York sex worker who seizes a new life by marrying a wealthy Russian client, stole the spotlight at the Oscars, clinching five awards including the esteemed Best Picture.
The film's star, Mikey Madison, emerged victorious as Best Actress in a night of surprises, while Sean Baker was honored as Best Director. Baker lauded independent filmmaking in his acceptance speech, encouraging others to persist in creating unique narratives on marginalized communities.
Other notable winners included Adrien Brody for his role in 'The Brutalist' and Zoe Saldana for 'Emilia Perez.' The documentary 'No Other Land' and animated feature 'Flow' also took home Oscar gold, celebrating impactful storytelling from around the world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adrien Brody's Second Oscar Triumph in 'The Brutalist'
Adrien Brody Secures Second Oscar Amid Star-Studded Night
Adrien Brody Wins Second Best Actor Oscar at 2025 Academy Awards
Mikey Madison Shines with Academy Award Win for 'Anora'
Sean Baker Tops Oscars with 'Anora', A Triumph for Indie Filmmaking