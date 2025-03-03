Left Menu

Independent Film 'Anora' Sweeps Oscars with Five Wins

Independent film 'Anora', about a New York sex worker, garnered five Academy Awards including best picture. The film's lead, Mikey Madison, won best actress, with Sean Baker taking best director. Adrien Brody and Zoe Saldana also took top acting honors. The Oscars also recognized 'No Other Land' and 'Flow'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 10:17 IST
Independent Film 'Anora' Sweeps Oscars with Five Wins

'Anora,' a film about a New York sex worker who seizes a new life by marrying a wealthy Russian client, stole the spotlight at the Oscars, clinching five awards including the esteemed Best Picture.

The film's star, Mikey Madison, emerged victorious as Best Actress in a night of surprises, while Sean Baker was honored as Best Director. Baker lauded independent filmmaking in his acceptance speech, encouraging others to persist in creating unique narratives on marginalized communities.

Other notable winners included Adrien Brody for his role in 'The Brutalist' and Zoe Saldana for 'Emilia Perez.' The documentary 'No Other Land' and animated feature 'Flow' also took home Oscar gold, celebrating impactful storytelling from around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Biodiversity at a Crossroads: The Need for Data in Conservation and Peacebuilding

From Resistance to Adoption: Digital Health in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Education in Sierra Leone: Overcoming Barriers to Digital Learning and Connectivity

Using Geospatial Analysis to Enhance Women’s Access to Renewable Energy Jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025