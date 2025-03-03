Independent Film 'Anora' Sweeps Oscars with Five Wins

'Anora,' a film about a New York sex worker who seizes a new life by marrying a wealthy Russian client, stole the spotlight at the Oscars, clinching five awards including the esteemed Best Picture.

The film's star, Mikey Madison, emerged victorious as Best Actress in a night of surprises, while Sean Baker was honored as Best Director. Baker lauded independent filmmaking in his acceptance speech, encouraging others to persist in creating unique narratives on marginalized communities.

Other notable winners included Adrien Brody for his role in 'The Brutalist' and Zoe Saldana for 'Emilia Perez.' The documentary 'No Other Land' and animated feature 'Flow' also took home Oscar gold, celebrating impactful storytelling from around the world.

