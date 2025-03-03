Karnataka's People-Centric Development Vision

Karnataka's development strategy is being described as innovative for its people-centric approach. According to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, this model emphasizes economic, social, and cultural governance that directly benefits the population.

Gehlot outlines that the focus on inclusive growth is vital to the state's progress, ensuring citizens' needs and aspirations are met.

By prioritizing sustainable methods, Karnataka aims for long-term advancement that aligns with the well-being and prosperity of its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)