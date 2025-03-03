Left Menu

Karnataka's People-Centric Development Vision

Karnataka's model of development focuses on creating governance that prioritizes economic, social, and cultural aspects with people at the center. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot emphasizes that this approach fosters inclusive growth and sustainable advancement by addressing the unique needs of its populace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:01 IST
Karnataka's development strategy is being described as innovative for its people-centric approach. According to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, this model emphasizes economic, social, and cultural governance that directly benefits the population.

Gehlot outlines that the focus on inclusive growth is vital to the state's progress, ensuring citizens' needs and aspirations are met.

By prioritizing sustainable methods, Karnataka aims for long-term advancement that aligns with the well-being and prosperity of its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

