Savor the Experience: EatWell by Diva Debuts in Delhi

Max Estates Limited unveils EatWell by Diva in Delhi, led by Chef Ritu Dalmia. This dining venture offers a blend of Indian traditions and modern city life. It emphasizes sustainability and community, featuring a diverse menu with wholesome ingredients, aligning with Max Estates' mission to foster community well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:57 IST
  • India

Max Estates Limited steps into the culinary scene of Delhi with the opening of EatWell by Diva. Spearheaded by Chef Ritu Dalmia, the restaurant aims to blend the rich tapestry of Indian food traditions with the fast-paced rhythm of city life, all while promoting Max Estates' core values.

The menu crafted at EatWell is a reflection of regional Indian flavors, offering patrons a mix of timeless classics and healthier, modern creations like Quinoa Bhel and Govindbhog Khichdi. The restaurant's ethos of nourishing both body and soul is visible in every dish and beverage, all prepared using traditional techniques and pure ingredients.

Beyond the culinary delights, EatWell's ambiance echoes a commitment to sustainability, featuring modern, rustic design elements and emphasizing biodegradable packaging. Max Estates plans to expand EatWell across its developments, offering spaces that foster connection and community through food.

(With inputs from agencies.)

