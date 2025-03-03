Living Threads: Unveiling Stories of Resilience at the Human Library Event

Manipal Hospitals introduced the inaugural 'Living Threads' Human Library Event on Saturday, February 22, 2025, stirring thoughtful conversations about healthcare, caregiving, and the complexities faced by seniors. Unlike conventional events, this platform replaced traditional books with personal stories, fostering genuine dialogue.

The Living Threads initiative aimed to strengthen community bonds through shared narratives. With 19 participants, including three standout 'books', discussions revolved around critical societal issues like cancer care, senior citizen support, and caregiving journeys. Each story evoked reflection and empathy in attendees.

Participants, ranging from cancer survivors to educators, contributed their experiences, enriching the event. The personal stories showcased at the event highlighted resilience, healing, and the indispensable value of human connection, marking a promising start for future editions.

(With inputs from agencies.)