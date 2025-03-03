Alec Baldwin Opens Up About Past Divorce Impact on Daughter Ireland

Actor Alec Baldwin has opened up about the profound aftermath of his divorce from Kim Basinger, particularly on their daughter, Ireland Baldwin. The emotional revelation came during an episode of the new TLC reality series, The Baldwins.

Baldwin candidly discussed the toll that the couple's 2002 split took on his relationship with Ireland, now 29. He detailed how an extended custody dispute, which captivated media attention, unfolded over seven tumultuous years. Baldwin described the experience as 'insanity and really, really tough,' emphasizing his regret over its impact on Ireland.

Despite the challenges of the past, Baldwin shared that he and Ireland now maintain a good relationship. He expressed a hope to forge a strong bond with his eldest daughter, Carmen, similar to what he desires with Ireland. Meanwhile, Basinger also spoke positively of her relationship with Baldwin today, characterized by mutual respect and communication despite minimal contact.

(With inputs from agencies.)