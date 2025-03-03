Revisiting Aryan-Dravidian Narratives: Governor Ravi's Call for Historical Clarity

Governor R N Ravi of Tamil Nadu challenged the historical narrative that divides Aryans and Dravidians, claiming the distinction has been a contrived ideology over the past 60 to 70 years. He asserted that Indian literature, including both Sangam and Vedic texts, does not depict Aryans as a race.

Speaking at the opening of a conference on the Indus Civilisation, Ravi highlighted that Tamil literature once too did not label Aryans racially, suggesting that recent ideologies have misrepresented this notion. He underlined the significance of the ancient Vedic civilisation in shaping India's identity, advocating for its recognition against misconstrued historical interpretations.

Ravi called for a collective effort to deliver a factual account of the Saraswati-Sindhu civilisation, emphasizing its foundational role in Bharat's culture. Critiquing colonial and Marxist-Dravidian theories, he cited modern scientific advancements affirming the civilisation's historical realities.

