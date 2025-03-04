Stars and Streams: A New Era for the Oscars

The 2025 Oscars telecast captivated an audience of approximately 18.1 million U.S. viewers as independent film 'Anora' took center stage. This figure reflects a 7% decrease from the previous year's viewership, when 'Oppenheimer' won big with 19.5 million turning in to watch.

In the under-50 demographic, viewership ticked up by 3%. Despite 'Anora,' an avant-garde fairy tale, bringing in significantly less at the global box office compared to 'Oppenheimer,' it clinched the best picture award and secured four other honors.

First-time Oscars host Conan O'Brien received accolades for his performance, with critics praising his blend of wit and warmth. Notably, technical issues marred the live stream on Hulu. However, the event still spurred over 104.2 million social media interactions, outpacing events like the Grammys and Super Bowl.

(With inputs from agencies.)