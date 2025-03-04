Left Menu

Social Activist Medha Patkar's Controversial Hyderabad Visit: A Clash of Rights and Regulations

Medha Patkar's visit to a Hyderabad locality sparked law enforcement concerns, albeit not related to planned protests. Despite police advice to leave due to law and order concerns, Patkar asserted her right to visit and meet residents affected by the Musi river project. Tensions remain over the Telangana Congress government's river rejuvenation plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-03-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 08:58 IST
Social activist Medha Patkar faced law enforcement scrutiny during a visit to a friend's house in Hyderabad. Her impromptu visit to meet residents, allegedly affected by the Musi river project, raised concerns for police, who stated the visit lacked prior intimation.

Patkar, in the city for the NAPM's 30th anniversary, was advised to leave by police only for safety reasons, unrelated to the river project. Officers emphasized they did not oppose her visit, but cited potential risks due to no formal notice being given.

The Musi river rejuvenation project is a contentious issue, with the Telangana government facing criticism from opposition parties for demolishing homes along the riverbank. Patkar's visit highlights ongoing tensions over development and citizen rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

