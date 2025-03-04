Left Menu

Jessica Pegula: Tennis Star's Generous Jet Gesture

American tennis player Jessica Pegula showed remarkable generosity by using her private jet to transport finalists from the ATX Open in Austin to the Indian Wells tournament in California. The player, known for her successful career and billionaire heritage, spared fellow players a cumbersome travel ordeal.

Jessica Pegula

American tennis star Jessica Pegula displayed her generosity by flying finalists from the ATX Open in Austin to the Indian Wells tournament in California via her private jet. This act followed her singles victory at the Austin event, where she defeated fellow American McCartney Kessler.

The players, who were gearing up for the WTA 1000 tournament, faced a tight schedule and were grateful for Pegula's assistance, which eliminated the need for potentially cumbersome travel arrangements. Zhang Shuai, one of the players benefiting from Pegula's generosity, expressed her gratitude on social media.

Pegula's gesture was appreciated by many, including Anna Blinkova and Yue Yuan, who faced either a lengthy layover or additional flights. Pegula, a top-ranked player and the daughter of billionaire franchise owners, has also accumulated significant prize money over her career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

