The Generosity of India: Unveiling Patterns in Household Giving

In a landmark report, Ashoka University's Centre for Social Impact & Philanthropy has divulged that a striking 45% of individual donations in India funnel into religious organizations, with 42% directed towards beggars. Titled 'How India Gives', the study sheds light on the nation's expansive philanthropy practices.

Anchored in a survey spanning 7,225 participants across 20 states, the report unveils India's household giving ecosystem, estimated at a robust Rs 540 billion annually. While reflecting formidable generosity, the study urges an introspective look at steering more contributions toward structured social initiatives.

The research elucidates that in-kind contributions marginally eclipse cash donations at 46%, with 30% of respondents partaking in volunteering. The findings also identify four distinct donor demographics, emphasizing a burgeoning capability to transform casual generosity into organized social impact.

