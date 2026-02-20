Left Menu

The Generosity of India: Unveiling Patterns in Household Giving

A new report by Ashoka University's CSIP reveals that over 45% of individual donations in India are directed towards religious organizations, while 42% go to beggars. The study highlights the extent and patterns of household giving, identifying key donor archetypes and emphasizing the importance of everyday generosity in India's philanthropy landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:23 IST
The Generosity of India: Unveiling Patterns in Household Giving
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark report, Ashoka University's Centre for Social Impact & Philanthropy has divulged that a striking 45% of individual donations in India funnel into religious organizations, with 42% directed towards beggars. Titled 'How India Gives', the study sheds light on the nation's expansive philanthropy practices.

Anchored in a survey spanning 7,225 participants across 20 states, the report unveils India's household giving ecosystem, estimated at a robust Rs 540 billion annually. While reflecting formidable generosity, the study urges an introspective look at steering more contributions toward structured social initiatives.

The research elucidates that in-kind contributions marginally eclipse cash donations at 46%, with 30% of respondents partaking in volunteering. The findings also identify four distinct donor demographics, emphasizing a burgeoning capability to transform casual generosity into organized social impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Unveils Third Supplementary Budget for 2025-26

Jharkhand Unveils Third Supplementary Budget for 2025-26

 India
2
Werder Bremen Cancels U.S. Tour Amid Unrest and Economic Concerns

Werder Bremen Cancels U.S. Tour Amid Unrest and Economic Concerns

 Global
3
Namo Bharat: Revolutionizing Commutes with Air-Travel Style Comforts

Namo Bharat: Revolutionizing Commutes with Air-Travel Style Comforts

 India
4
Stability Amid Volatility: India's Macroeconomic Outlook

Stability Amid Volatility: India's Macroeconomic Outlook

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026