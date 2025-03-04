Left Menu

HydroLuxe Spa Tubs: Revolutionizing India's Luxury Wellness Scene

Bathline Acquaviva Group launches HydroLuxe Spa Tubs, set to transform India's luxury bathroom market. These tubs offer a blend of fitness and relaxation for UHNIs, luxury hotels, and hotels. With India's sanitary ware market booming due to increasing urbanization and incomes, this luxury segment is poised to grow significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:27 IST
  • India

Bathline Acquaviva Group is making waves in India's luxury bathroom market with the introduction of HydroLuxe Spa Tubs. Tailored for the affluent, these advanced swim spas seamlessly marry fitness and relaxation, appealing to UHNIs and luxury real estate developers alike. Positioned at the confluence of high-end luxury and wellness, these tubs promise an unparalleled aquatic experience.

The sanitary ware sector in India is witnessing extraordinary growth, propelled by swift urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a burgeoning appetite for premium home products. The market, currently valued at USD 33 billion, sees the luxury segment contributing a significant portion, with projections indicating a promising growth trajectory.

HydroLuxe Spa Tubs, noteworthy for their simulated pool-like experience, allow users to engage in innovative hydrotherapy and fitness routines like underwater cycling and treadmill workouts. Available in three sizes, they are designed to meet the exacting standards of discerning customers and institutions looking to elevate their wellness offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

