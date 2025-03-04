Illuminating Change: Signify's Impact in Chhatarpur Villages

Signify, the world leader in lighting, has brought light to 55 villages in Chhatarpur District, Madhya Pradesh, as part of its 'Har Gaon Roshan' Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. This transformative project aims to improve the lives of over 70,000 people by implementing sustainable lighting solutions.

The initiative, executed in collaboration with Haritika, an NGO, includes the installation of 2,000 energy-efficient LED streetlights, 700 solar home lighting systems, and 100 solar streetlights across these tribal villages. This effort enhances safety for residents and tourists, promoting tourism and fostering socio-economic development.

Nikhil Gupta, Signify's Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR - Greater India, stated, "At Signify, we believe in the transformative power of light to uplift lives. This project represents our commitment to leveraging the best of lighting technology for social impact," further. Signify's dedication to sustainability places it among the top one percent of companies worldwide according to EcoVadis.

