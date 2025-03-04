Star-Studded Affair: Shah Rukh Khan & A-list Celebs Shine at Konark Gowariker's Wedding

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was among the luminaries attending the wedding of Konark Gowariker, son of renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, and Niyati Kanakia. The matrimonial ceremony took place on March 2 in Mumbai, attracting significant attention.

Photographs capturing Khan's presence quickly gained traction across social media platforms. The actor, adorned in a classic ensemble comprising a white shirt, black blazer, matching tie, and trousers, was seen engaging in heartfelt conversations with the Gowariker family and posing alongside the newlyweds.

Khan's connection with Ashutosh Gowariker is well-noted, having collaborated on multiple projects, including the 2004 cinematic hit 'Swades.' Esteemed personalities Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, donning coordinated white outfits, were likewise in attendance.

In addition, Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, sporting a stylish black outfit, graced the celebration. Legendary composer AR Rahman was also present, sharing memorable moments with the couple and Ashutosh Gowariker.

The opulent affair witnessed participation from influential figures such as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, alongside other notable personalities, including actress Sonali Bendre. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)