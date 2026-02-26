Left Menu

Aamir Khan Shares Health Update on Screenwriting Legend Salim Khan

Aamir Khan provides updates on veteran screenwriter Salim Khan's health, revealing improvements. Despite being unable to visit him in the ICU, Aamir remains in contact with the family. Salim Khan, known for his collaboration with Javed Akhtar, suffered a brain haemorrhage but is stabilizing under medical care.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan shared reassuring news regarding the health of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan. Speaking to reporters, Aamir conveyed that Khan's condition is improving, despite being hospitalized. Unable to meet Salim Khan personally in the ICU, Khan stays informed through regular updates from Salim's daughter, Alvira Agnihotri.

Salim Khan, celebrated for his iconic partnership with Javed Akhtar, crafted some of Hindi cinema's most notable films, such as 'Sholay' and 'Deewar.' The writer is currently under intensive medical care after suffering a brain haemorrhage, with doctors reporting his condition as stable.

Aamir Khan, also a close friend of Salim Khan's son Salman Khan, expressed his hopes for a full recovery. His remarks came during a photo competition prize distribution at the Mumbai Press Club, where he also discussed his newfound respect for photographers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

