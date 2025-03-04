Vikram Bhatt Ventures from Horror to Heart: 'Tumko Meri Kasam' Explores Real Lives
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt commends Vikram Bhatt for exploring intimate storytelling with 'Tumko Meri Kasam,' a film based on Dr. Ajay Murdia's life. Shifting from his horror roots, Vikram delves into personal narratives. The film stars Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, Ishwak Singh, and Esha Deol, releasing March 21.
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Tuesday lauded Vikram Bhatt's daring move from horror to deeply personal storytelling with the upcoming film 'Tumko Meri Kasam'. At the trailer launch, Mahesh praised Vikram's courage to explore intimate stories in an industry saturated with sensational content.
'Tumko Meri Kasam' features a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, Ishwak Singh, and Esha Deol, and is loosely based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF. The narrative sheds light on personal journeys, breaking away from Vikram Bhatt's traditional horror films.
The film is set to hit theatres on March 21 and promises a unique journey into the human heart, as emphasized by Mahesh Bhatt. Vikram Bhatt expressed gratitude for Mahesh Bhatt's support, crediting him for his continued backing despite commercial failures.
