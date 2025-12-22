Left Menu

'60 Minutes' Report on El Salvador's CECOT Prison Pulled for Political Reasons

CBS News pulled its '60 Minutes' report on El Salvador's CECOT prison shortly before it was due to air, citing the need for further reporting. The report, already vetted by CBS attorneys, was pulled for political reasons, according to correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi. Human rights groups have condemned CECOT's harsh conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 09:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A segment of CBS News' '60 Minutes' focusing on El Salvador's CECOT prison was unexpectedly pulled just hours before its scheduled broadcast. CBS announced that the report would be rescheduled for a future airing.

According to a CBS spokesperson, the segment required additional reporting. However, The New York Times referenced a note from correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, suggesting the removal was due to political motivations. Alfonsi stated that all internal checks were cleared, calling the decision non-editorial.

CECOT, criticized by human rights groups for its conditions, was the focus of the report, which included testimonies from former detainees. The segment's removal coincides with managerial changes at CBS News under new Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss.

