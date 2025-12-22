'60 Minutes' Report on El Salvador's CECOT Prison Pulled for Political Reasons

A segment of CBS News' '60 Minutes' focusing on El Salvador's CECOT prison was unexpectedly pulled just hours before its scheduled broadcast. CBS announced that the report would be rescheduled for a future airing.

According to a CBS spokesperson, the segment required additional reporting. However, The New York Times referenced a note from correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, suggesting the removal was due to political motivations. Alfonsi stated that all internal checks were cleared, calling the decision non-editorial.

CECOT, criticized by human rights groups for its conditions, was the focus of the report, which included testimonies from former detainees. The segment's removal coincides with managerial changes at CBS News under new Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss.