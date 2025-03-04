Left Menu

Nicholas Roerich: Bridging Cultures Through Art

An exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art celebrates Russian painter and philosopher Nicholas Roerich on his 150th birth anniversary. The event underscores Roerich's contributions to art and culture, highlighting his belief in nature's sanctity, art's power, and the significance of cross-cultural dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Nicholas Roerich, an exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art showcases the visionary genius of the Russian painter and philosopher, who valued nature, art, and cross-cultural dialogue. Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized Roerich's enduring influence on Tuesday.

Nicholas Roerich's legacy encompasses more than just art; his work and thinking traverses culture, spirituality, and global peace. The exhibition, 'Nicholas Roerich: The Eternal', features his paintings, books, and writings, emphasizing his commitment to uniting cultures and exploring the natural and spiritual beauty of regions like the Himalayas.

Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov praised Roerich's role as a cultural bridge between nations and announced a documentary on Roerich's life, highlighting his influence on cultural and spiritual consciousness. The year also marks the 90th anniversary of the Roerich Pact, underscoring the revolutionary idea of culture's universal humanity.

