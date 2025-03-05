Maha Kumbh: A Symbol of Unity and Ganga's Purity
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized the spiritual, social, and economic significance of the Maha Kumbh, highlighting the successful efforts to clean the Ganga under the Namami Gange project. He criticized opposition parties for their previous inaction and attempts to spread misinformation about Ganga's pollution levels during the event.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the Maha Kumbh's spiritual, social, and economic impacts, emphasizing the significance of the mega religious gathering. He highlighted the Namami Gange project's success in cleaning the Ganga and criticized opposition parties for previously failing to address pollution in the river.
Speaking at the legislative council, Adityanath explained that not a single drop of sewage now flows into the Ganga from Kanpur, a former critical pollution point. He slammed the opposition for spreading 'misinformation' about the river's purity, while praising the project's beneficial outcomes.
In his remarks, Adityanath cited widespread media astonishment at the devotion and discipline witnessed during the 45-day Maha Kumbh, which attracted millions of bathers to the Sangam. He asserted that the event's success sent a strong message against critics, promoting unity and highlighting India's reverence for its religious traditions.
