Malala Yousafzai's Inspiring Return to Her Hometown

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai revisited her hometown in Pakistan's northwest for the first time since she was shot, meeting family members and visiting educational institutions she's established. Accompanied by family, she encouraged students to work towards brighter futures through education, emphasizing the Malala Fund's role in providing quality learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:37 IST
In a heartfelt journey back home, Pakistan's first Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, returned to her hometown in the troubled northwest for the first time since she was targeted by the Taliban. During her visit, Malala reunited with her family, including her uncle who recently underwent surgery. The Dawn newspaper reported these developments.

Yousafzai, known globally for her advocacy for girls' education, traveled to Barkana in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by helicopter. Accompanied by her father and husband, she inspected the educational institutions she established, ensuring education access for over a thousand girls in an area previously lacking proper facilities.

While visiting, Malala engaged directly with students, urging them to pursue their studies diligently. Education activist Shahzad Roy joined the visit, updating her on the progress of the institutions under Zindagi Trust. Malala's most recent visits to Pakistan have been marked by her continual commitment to supporting education and addressing challenges faced by the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

