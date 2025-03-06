Left Menu

Self-styled godman held as man ends life after harassment

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 06-03-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 09:15 IST
A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by a self-styled godman in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said.

The accused, aged 45, was arrested following the incident, which took place on Monday in Walsa Wadala village of Bhokardan tehsil, police inspector Kiran Bidve said.

The victim and his 25-year-old wife had visited a temple at Dhamangaon in neighbouring Buldhana district when they came in touch with the accused, as per the woman's complaint.

Following this meeting, the accused allegedly began harassing the couple, frequently calling them and making unreasonable demands. The accused claimed the couple's daughter was actually his and demanded that they hand her over to him, the police said quoting the complaint.

When the couple refused, the accused started writing threatening notes to the victim and also tried to harass his wife, they said.

Unable to bear the constant harassment, the man ended his life by hanging himself from a tree, the official said.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday from Gummi village in Buldhana and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

