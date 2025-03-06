Left Menu

Sebi warns public against buying properties of Sunshine Global Agro, its directors

This plan was in the nature of an unauthorised Collective Investment Scheme CIS.Thereafter in February 2019, the regulator had directed Sunshine Global Agro and its director not to dispose of or sell any of the assets of the company, except for the purpose of making refunds to investors.Following the non-compliance with the direction, Sebi initiated recovery proceedings against the company and its directors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi has cautioned the public against buying and dealing with any property belonging to Sunshine Global Agro and its directors.

The cautionary statement comes after Sebi discovered that some individuals or entities are illegally purchasing, encroaching/trespassing the properties of the company.

In response, Sebi, in a notice issued last week, cautioned public against ''buying/dealing with any properties wherein the company, and its directors have any interest/rights directly or indirectly.'' The regulator also said that no person is allowed to take illegal possession or trespass with the assets of the company and its directors. Any such unauthorised actions will result in legal consequences under applicable laws.

Sebi, in July 2014, prohibited Sunshine Global Agro (formerly known as Sunshine Forestry Private Limited) and its directors from collecting funds from investors as well as from launching any new scheme after finding that the company was mobilising funds under its schemes ''sale of Jhatropha Bush Group and sale of plant/trees''. This plan was in the nature of an unauthorised 'Collective Investment Scheme (CIS)'.

Thereafter in February 2019, the regulator had directed Sunshine Global Agro and its director not to dispose of or sell any of the assets of the company, except for the purpose of making refunds to investors.

Following the non-compliance with the direction, Sebi initiated recovery proceedings against the company and its directors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

