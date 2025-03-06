Federal Bank Welcomes Vidya Balan as its First-Ever Brand Ambassador

Federal Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks with an impressive legacy over the years, today announced the appointment of acclaimed actress, Vidya Balan, as its first-ever brand ambassador. The announcement was made during a special ceremony in Mumbai, where Ms. Balan was presented with a commemorative memento by Mr. K.V.S. Manian, Managing Director & CEO of Federal Bank.

This association is an important milestone in the brand's journey as it continues to enhance its market position. The Bank's senior team in a recent analyst meet had laid out clear directional path for the Bank, and brand transformation was one of the significant themes.

M V S Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer of the Bank, said that Ms. Balan was a very strategic choice to capture the attention across geographies, genders and generations. He said, ''We are super-stoked to have Ms. Vidya Balan champion Federal Bank. She is versatile, appeals across demographics and gender, has a pan-India fan following, and is multi-faceted. An actor's actor, she becomes the character on camera while continuing to charm us in her interpersonal interactions off-screen. Her preparation, desire to understand nuances, and consideration of various scenarios all contribute to her ability to bring out the essence of every role she plays. We have experienced this as we sought to bring her on board. At Federal Bank, too, empathy is our segue to understanding and servicing our customers. It's a universal trait that transcends geographies, generations, and customer demographics. Our NPS scores and Peer Comparison in the Nielsen studies, clearly indicate the stripes we have earned by being a Human at The Core, Digital at The Fore™ Franchise. Much like Vidya, we too make light of our chores and celebrate the wins created through the collective effort of our teams. I am sure Vidya will power prosperity for everyone associated with Federal Bank. Character, Culture and Customers are how we celebrate ourselves and the Brand.'' Ms. Balan, who has earned critical acclaim and a devoted following through her versatile performances in films like 'Kahaani', 'Parineeta', and 'Shakuntala Devi', etc. expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership. ''Being an ambassador for varied Brands in the country, I believe we are telling the India Story to the World. And Federal Bank, makes the cut, in terms of powering our economy from down South to up North. They have a very broad brush when it comes to having a generationally loyal franchise, being the leading employer for Women in the country, creating a work culture where people stay and contribute to all round growth. I am deeply appreciative of their efforts in supporting communities and causes, while continuing to build a very robust business. I genuinely sense the vibe when Federal Bankers tell me that they are Human at the Core, Digital to the Fore™. Looking forward to a very exciting 'Rishta' with Federal Bank.'' The multi-year association of Federal Bank will span across various marketing initiatives, including television commercials and digital campaigns.

As Federal Bank gears itself for the breakthrough journey, the first brand ambassador will help tell the brand's Kahani to the world and deepen the Rishta with its stakeholders. Just as Vidya has redefined female leadership in Indian cinema through her powerful performances and meaningful choices, Federal Bank, at this juncture, is pursuing breakthroughs across product propositions, service lines and geographies.

About Federal Bank: Federal Bank (NSE: FEDERALBNK) is a leading Indian private sector bank with a network of around 1550 banking outlets and 2054 ATMs/Recyclers spread across the country and the Bank's total business mix (deposits + advances) stood at ₹ 4.96 Lakh Crore as on 31st December 2024. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) of the Bank, computed as per Basel III guidelines, stood at 15.20 % as on 31st December 2024. Federal Bank has Representative Offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that serve as a nerve center for Non-Resident Indian customers in the UAE. The Bank also has an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). Federal Bank is transforming itself, keeping its principles intact, into an organization that offers services beyond par. It has a well-defined vision for the future as a guidepost to its progress.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635362/FEDERAL_BANK_Ambassador.jpg

