Pope Francis sends first audio message from hospital, thanking well-wishers
Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 01:38 IST
Pope Francis on Thursday sent his first audio message since being hospitalized for double pneumonia nearly three weeks ago, expressing thanks "from the bottom of my heart" to well-wishers around the world who have offered their support.
A brief, two-line message recorded by Francis from Rome's Gemelli hospital earlier on Thursday was played during a nightly prayer service for the pope in St Peter's Square at the Vatican that evening.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vatican
- Gemelli
- Francis
- Rome
- St Peter's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vatican Remains Steadfast Amid Pope Francis' Health Crisis
Vatican says pope's overall clinical condition is improving slightly, he has no fever, is stable and works from hospital, reports AP.
Pope Francis' Steady Recovery: A Health Update from the Vatican
Pope Francis in Critical Condition Due to Double Pneumonia: Vatican Statement
Vatican's Disappointment: The London Property Investment Fallout