Anupam Kher's Spiritual Birthday Bash: A Celebration with Old Friends

Celebrated actor Anupam Kher marked his milestone 70th birthday in a spiritual ambiance at Juna Akhada's Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshnand Giri Harihar Ashram.

The occasion was graced by close friend and fellow actor Anil Kapoor, who attended with his wife Sunita. Highlighting the spiritual significance, Kher made an offering at the Ashram's Parad Shivling, reflecting on past visits during the Kumbh Mela.

Kher took this opportunity to express his wishes for good health and success of his upcoming film 'Tanvi The Great,' which he directed. The film, imbued with a meaningful message, was shot in Uttarakhand. Kapoor reminisced about their 40-year friendship, underscoring their cinematic collaborations.

