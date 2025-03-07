Left Menu

Anupam Kher's Spiritual Birthday Bash: A Celebration with Old Friends

Actor Anupam Kher celebrated his 70th birthday with a spiritual gathering at Juna Akhada's Ashram, attended by close friend Anil Kapoor. He made an offering at the Parad Shivling and shared his hopes for health and the success of his upcoming film, 'Tanvi The Great.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:10 IST
Anupam Kher's Spiritual Birthday Bash: A Celebration with Old Friends
Anupam Kher
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated actor Anupam Kher marked his milestone 70th birthday in a spiritual ambiance at Juna Akhada's Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshnand Giri Harihar Ashram.

The occasion was graced by close friend and fellow actor Anil Kapoor, who attended with his wife Sunita. Highlighting the spiritual significance, Kher made an offering at the Ashram's Parad Shivling, reflecting on past visits during the Kumbh Mela.

Kher took this opportunity to express his wishes for good health and success of his upcoming film 'Tanvi The Great,' which he directed. The film, imbued with a meaningful message, was shot in Uttarakhand. Kapoor reminisced about their 40-year friendship, underscoring their cinematic collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025