Singer Lashed in Iran Over Alcohol Conviction Amid Hijab Protest Song

Iranian authorities have administered lashes to Mehdi Yarahi, a well-known singer, following his conviction for possessing and consuming alcohol, as confirmed by his lawyer and officials.

Yarahi, who gained attention for his song urging women to remove their compulsory headscarves, received the punishment on Wednesday. Officials clarified that the conviction was related to alcohol, not his musical content.

The song, believed to have spurred Yarahi's arrest in August, continues to resonate amid ongoing debates over women's rights and mandatory hijab laws in Iran.

