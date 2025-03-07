Left Menu

Singer Lashed in Iran Over Alcohol Conviction Amid Hijab Protest Song

Iranian singer Mehdi Yarahi was flogged over a conviction for possessing and consuming alcohol. This comes after Yarahi released a song encouraging women to remove their mandatory hijabs. The flogging's connection to the song 'Roosarito' remains debated, while tensions around women's rights persist in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:16 IST
Singer Lashed in Iran Over Alcohol Conviction Amid Hijab Protest Song
singer
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iranian authorities have administered lashes to Mehdi Yarahi, a well-known singer, following his conviction for possessing and consuming alcohol, as confirmed by his lawyer and officials.

Yarahi, who gained attention for his song urging women to remove their compulsory headscarves, received the punishment on Wednesday. Officials clarified that the conviction was related to alcohol, not his musical content.

The song, believed to have spurred Yarahi's arrest in August, continues to resonate amid ongoing debates over women's rights and mandatory hijab laws in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025