Singer Lashed in Iran Over Alcohol Conviction Amid Hijab Protest Song
Iranian singer Mehdi Yarahi was flogged over a conviction for possessing and consuming alcohol. This comes after Yarahi released a song encouraging women to remove their mandatory hijabs. The flogging's connection to the song 'Roosarito' remains debated, while tensions around women's rights persist in Iran.
Updated: 07-03-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:16 IST
- United Arab Emirates
Iranian authorities have administered lashes to Mehdi Yarahi, a well-known singer, following his conviction for possessing and consuming alcohol, as confirmed by his lawyer and officials.
Yarahi, who gained attention for his song urging women to remove their compulsory headscarves, received the punishment on Wednesday. Officials clarified that the conviction was related to alcohol, not his musical content.
The song, believed to have spurred Yarahi's arrest in August, continues to resonate amid ongoing debates over women's rights and mandatory hijab laws in Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
