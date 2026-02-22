Left Menu

Seeking Freedom: The Ordeal of Being Gay and Deported

This story follows Farah, a 21-year-old gay woman from Morocco, who fled violence from her family only to face further struggles. Despite receiving a US protection order, she was deported to a country where her life remained at risk. Her story highlights the challenges faced by many seeking asylum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 22-02-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 11:35 IST
Seeking Freedom: The Ordeal of Being Gay and Deported
deportation
  • Country:
  • Senegal

In Morocco, being gay poses severe risks, including imprisonment and violence, as experienced by Farah, a 21-year-old who fled her homeland seeking safety. After enduring family violence, Farah reached the US but was deported under a third-country agreement by the Trump administration, despite having legal protection.

Her journey underscores the dangers faced by the LGBTQ+ community, caught in a legal loophole that deports individuals to countries where they are further endangered. Farah's ordeal reveals systemic issues within US immigration practices, which sent her to Cameroon where homosexuality is also illegal.

The plight of Farah and others deported under similar circumstances sheds light on the complex immigration policies affecting asylum seekers, challenging international law and highlighting the dire choices faced by those seeking refuge from persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terrorist killed in ongoing operation by security forces in J-K's Kishtwar district: Officials.

Terrorist killed in ongoing operation by security forces in J-K's Kishtwar d...

 India
2
Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

 India
3
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

 India
4
Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026