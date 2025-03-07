Radhika Apte Steps into Directorial Role with 'Koyta'

Actor Radhika Apte is set to make her directorial debut with her action-fantasy film 'Koyta (Sickle),' as reported by Variety. The film's production is helmed by noted Bollywood filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, known for projects such as 'Black Warrant,' which introduced Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, Zahan Kapoor.

This announcement was made at the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) during the revelation of the CineV-CHD Market lineup, as reported by Variety. This year's lineup showcases 22 diverse projects, featuring both well-known and emerging filmmakers. 'Koyta,' filmed in Hindi and Marathi, traces the journey of a young migrant sugarcane cutter who acquires superpowers after a forced medical procedure, using them to save her family from financial burden.

In addition, Radhika Apte is set to appear in the upcoming period thriller 'Akka,' alongside Keerthy Suresh. The series, which had its first look revealed in February during a lavish Netflix event in Mumbai, unfolds in the 1980s in the fictional South Indian city of Pernuru. The story highlights a matriarchal society, shaken when an outsider threatens the gangster queens' dominance, igniting a fierce struggle for survival. 'Akka' is directed by Dharmaraj Shetty and produced by Aditya Chopra, Yogendra Mogre, and Akshaye Widhani under YRF Entertainment, also featuring veteran actress Tanvi Azmi in a significant role.

